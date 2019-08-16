Clear
Bellmore Fire Department cadet program leader arrested for having sex with an underage female cadet

Posted: Aug 16, 2019 5:15 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

an indianapolis hospital where he later died. "a rockville man".. facing "2"-counts "of child seduction".. "tops today's crim alert". "parke" and "clay county deputies" arrested "55"-year-o "john staggs" last night. "staggs" is "a cadet program leader" at the bellmore fire department. according "to court documents".. "staggs" had a sexual relationship "with a juvenile fire cadet". he reportedly initiated a game of hide-and-seek at the firehouse in order to have sex with the female. during "a search warrant" at stagg's home.. "police" also seized a number of electronic devices for evidence. "staggs" remains "in the parke county jail" on "15"-thousand-dollars bond. "the bellmore fire department" issued "a press release" late this afternoon.. stating "staggs" has been terminated. to view the entire release..
