Speech to Text for Bellmore Fire Department cadet program leader arrested for having sex with an underage female cadet

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

an indianapolis hospital where he later died. "a rockville man".. facing "2"-counts "of child seduction".. "tops today's crim alert". "parke" and "clay county deputies" arrested "55"-year-o "john staggs" last night. "staggs" is "a cadet program leader" at the bellmore fire department. according "to court documents".. "staggs" had a sexual relationship "with a juvenile fire cadet". he reportedly initiated a game of hide-and-seek at the firehouse in order to have sex with the female. during "a search warrant" at stagg's home.. "police" also seized a number of electronic devices for evidence. "staggs" remains "in the parke county jail" on "15"-thousand-dollars bond. "the bellmore fire department" issued "a press release" late this afternoon.. stating "staggs" has been terminated. to view the entire release..