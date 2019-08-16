Speech to Text for Investigators use cadaver dog to search Terre Haute warehouse fire site after reports of a homeless

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"new surveillance video" is released. "investigators say".. it shows the "2"-juveniles.. "jus before" and "after" they set " terre haute warehouse" on fire. ////// good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's friday, august 16th. ///// "news 10".. spoke with arson investigator "norm loudermilk" today. he clears-up any confusion concerning several fires at that facility. news 10's "rondrell moore".. joins us now "with continuing coverage".. and breaks down "the latest details" in this investigation. /////// susie.. let's start from the beginning. it happened around 7-30 sunday night. that's when authorities say two juveniles set the old fibre box plant on maple street on fire. today.. we learned police used special dogs that can trace dead bodies to search the warehouse. authorities say a homeless person was reportedly living in the building at the time of the fire. emergency responders did "not" find anyone during that search. since then.. firefighters have also had to battle hotspots and rekindles. some have called in thinking someone had set a different fire. "loudermilk" says.. that's not the case. ///// ////// "what happened is, when the fire occured the fire was almost like in an oven and it got so hot that the roof collapsed and it pancaked into layers and layers of building material and roofing material and so those things are obviously highly flammable, highly combustible. so, once it started burning, it's difficult to put it out." /////// as for the juveniles involved. "loudermilk" says this surveillance video captured the "2"-riding their bicycles to th warehouse before the fire. it then shows them leaving after the fire had started. as we've reported.. police arrested both juveniles. they're currently in the juvenile court system. due to their ages.. their identities and files are not public. "loudermilk" did tell us he hopes the two get the help they need. he also hopes investigators find out the motive behind the crime. now this isn't the first arson at this warehouse. officials say someone set it on fire back in april. that investigation is ongoing. susie, back to you.. //////// "if" you have any information that could help authorities.. you're asked to pick-up the phone and call crime stoppers. that telephone number is right there at the bottom of your television