'I'm so grateful,' One local mother shares her story after the Borrowed Hearts Foundation changed he

in funding. the borrowed hearts foundation is commonly known as a "non-profit" organization tha gives back to foster children. but..they also help parents get back on their feet after being in prison. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning. she's at the borrowed hearts store wth more on how this group changed one woman's life. one local mother says the borrowed hearts foundation helped save her life...and her children. but it didn't come without a fight. na} *nat sound laughing* it wasn't always smiles for ruth ann and her daughter. na} she struggled with maintaining a steady home and sobriety for years. even knowing her child's life was at stake...sobriety challenged her. sot:r} "i continued to struggle and i was in the streets and i was still using." na} it wasn't until a final scare that made her realize she needed a life change to keep her children. sot:r} "i did try to take my own life a few times cause i thought that would be easier than having to face anything." na} after being behind bars...she lost her children... and had nothing to provide for them. that's where borrowed hearts stepped in and changed her life. sot:r} "a friend refered me, after i got out of jail i didn't have much. i kind of lost everything. i was pregnant, needed everything for the baby." na} the foundation provided her with everything from toys...to diapers...all by donations from the community.. sot:} "we agreed to also help parents, mothers and fathers who were fighting for their lives and the children of their lives." na} while borrow hearts played a role...bev says it wasn't her doing that helped ruth anne. sot:} "i feel like all of the glory should go to ruth anne for making the choices shes made to keep her children and fight for their lives." sot:} "i'm so grateful, i'm grateful to be here, i'm grateful for my home, i'm grateful for my children. i have a purpose to be here and my jobs not done yet. so i'm so grateful to be able to continue that." coming up i'll have ruth ann's advice for those struggling with their addicition.. and how you can donate to borrowed hearts. reporting live in terre haute, jk,