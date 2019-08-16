Speech to Text for Friday: Showers and storms, cloudy. High: 84°
Friday: Showers and storms, cloudy. High: 84°
Friday Night: More showers, still cloudy. Low: 68°
Saturday: Early showers, then PM sunshine. High: 83°
Detailed Forecast:
Showers start making their way back in today. The bulk of the rain will start late morning. Day time highs today only at 81. Tonight we hold onto that chance for showers, and an early morning storm could be possible. Overnight lows down to 68. Tomorrow early morning showers, but bringing in sunshine by the afternoon. Highs slightly warmer at 83.