All You Need to Know for Friday

new this morning a warehouse on terre haute's north side caught fire again overnight. it happened a little after two this morning. firefighters and tere haute police were called to 1700 maple avenue. that's the site of the old fibre box plant. no major fire was found - but according to scanner traffic, police did see what appeared to be three or four juveniles running from the scene. back on monday - arson investigators arrested two teens in connection with this masive fire that happened sunday night. the warehouse also caught fire earlier this year.

we continue following breaking news out of vermillion county, indiana at this hour. we're having trouble getting our signal from the scene. but here's what we can tell you. take a look at these pictures from the vermillion county sheriff department's facebook page. this is a two story structure at 30-40 west broadway in st. bernice. it appears to be a home, but we have not confirmed that. these pictures were posted around five this morning. we have confirmed crews are still on the scene the sheriff's department is asking people to stay away from the scene.. we'll bring you more information as it becomes available.

an autopsy will likely be done this morning. that's for the victim in a deadly crash on interstate 70 in clay county. police say "daryl duhrkoff".. from michigan.. died. they say it was a medical incident... and not the crash.. that killed him. polie say his car drifted off the road and hit the wood line. first responders and passerbys attempted to revive him. a passenger was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

a close call for retired nascar driver dale earnhardt jr. and his family. that's after their plane crashed. witnesses caught video of the fiery crash in elizabethton, tennessee. the plane rolled off the end of the runway and caught fire. earnhardt... his wife.. and 15-month old daughter were on the plane along with two pilots. they're all said to be doing ok.

shelburn, indiana leaders say they plan to roll out a new alert system. it allows them to share important information with people in town. in order to receive these alerts.. you have to sign up.. you can do that at wthi tv dot com.

an issue at a vincennes gas station could be causing drivers problems. water got into the gas supply at the marathon quik stop gas station. that's at the corner of sixth and vigo streets. yesterday - it shut down "all gas pumps" after drivers reported automotive issues stemming from the gas. the gas tanks were inspected and cleaned yesterday. "the store's owner says".. "all automotive bills related to this issue" will be taken care of. anyone with questions can call "the store direct" at the number on your screen.

the sullivan county council voted to raise the edit tax to 1-point-7 percent. that's about a 1-percent jump. the money will be split between the county and towns. the county's portion will go towards a much needed jail in sullivan. many agree that a tax raise was necessary . but majority aren't happy with how much it will be raised. people will start paying on this tax in october.

today we'll see showers and storms move through. the sunshine could pop out a few times, but expect a mostly cloudy sky. day time highs comfortable at 81. tonight showers, and a late thunderstorm. overnight lows down to 68. tomorrow showers to start the day off, but sunshine moves back in for the afternoon. highs tomorrow at 83.