Speech to Text for Firefighters respond to large fire in Vermillion County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it becomes we continue following breaking news out of vermillion county, indiana at this hour. we're having trouble getting our signal from the scene. but here's what we can tell you. take a look at these pictures from the vermillion county sheriff department's facebook page. this is a two story structure at 30-40 west broadway in st. bernice. it appears to be a home, but we have not confirmed that. these pictures were posted around five this morning. we have confirmed crews are still on the scene the sheriff's department is asking people to stay away from the scene.. we'll bring you more information as it becomes available. that's it.. for "news 10 this morning". be sure to join us for be sure