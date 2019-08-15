Clear

TJ Collett

Local baseball star visits with hometown kids

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 11:40 PM
Updated: Aug 15, 2019 11:40 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for TJ Collett

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and finally tonight....terre haute baseball great tj collett was giving back to his hometown... anyone that knows tj, isn't surprised by this....tj has always said he'd rather be known as a good person, than a great baseball player... the former terre haute north star and kentucky senior visited with kids this afternoon at camp navigate in terre haute... tj not only talked to the youngsters but played baseball with them.....this camp focuses on skills to help kids for the future and tj had a great message for
Terre Haute
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Showers possible Friday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

TJ Collett

Image

Rose-Hulman

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Vigo County CASA hosts celebration

Image

Marshall first responders take part in sports injury training

Image

Crime Stoppers: Nicole Lynn Dunlap

Image

Police identify the man involved in deadly I-70 crash

Image

Sullivan EDIT tax

Image

South Vermillion football

Image

Barr Reeve

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States