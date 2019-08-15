Speech to Text for Rose-Hulman

it was an exciting and historic night for the rose-hulman football team... the team held their first practice for the 2019 season at their new look phil brown field... the school installed new synthetic turf and tonight was the engineers very first time on it.... i can tell you now its top notch, it's the same type of field nfl teams like the colts and bengals have....its gorgeous... as for the rose football team, they return 10 total starters and three all-conference players... last year the engineers delivered their 14 straight winning season, but there five and five campaign was their worse record since 2012 and left this program wanting more this season!