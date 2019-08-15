Speech to Text for Vigo County CASA hosts celebration

lessons. vigo county court appointed special advocates.. or casa.. serves more than 900 children right now.. a hundred more are still in need of help! volunteers are constantly working to fix this. that's why the organization is saying thanks to its staff and volunteers. tonight casa held its annual appreciation gala. they celebrated 30 years of hard work with their volunteers.. vigo county sheriff john plasse spoke to the group about the impact they have on the community. " they've already done over 19-thousand miles of advocay this year. they've already done over 9-thousand hours of advocacy. so this is just our way to show them that we appreciate them and thank them for all that they do for the abused and neglected children of our community." casa is always looking for volunteers. if you would like to do so, we have linked you to how you can sign up on