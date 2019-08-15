Clear

Marshall first responders take part in sports injury training

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 10:34 PM
Updated: Aug 15, 2019 10:34 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

some local health experts are learning new skills on the football field that could save lives. news 10 stopped by marshall high school today. that's where we found several football players... posing as though they were injured. there was a purpose to all of this. "union hospital for sports medicine" was hosting a training session. the group was teaching local ems the best ways to work with athletic trainers... should an injury happen on the field. officials say it's important to prepare should such scenarios happen. 03:43:46,11 yvette cress/union center for sports medicine "when you have multiple departments or groups, that don't normally work together, you have to be able to collaborate and work well together and quickly, or as quickly as you can. " "union center for sports medicine" sports center for "union can. " "union center for sports medicine" travels to other schools in the area, teaching similars
