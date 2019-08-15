Speech to Text for Crime Stoppers: Nicole Lynn Dunlap

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

doing 'okay'. police are searching for a woman wanted on drug charges.. vigo county sheriff john plasse shares who they are looking for in tonight's crime stoppers report. this week crime stoppers report comes from the files of the vigo county sheriff's office. detectives are needing your help locating this individual. please take a look at this image. nicole lynn dunlap is a white female, approximately 5 feet 9 inches, 162 pounds, green eyes, brown hair. her last known address is 513 south 17th st in terre haute. dunlap is wanted out of superior court division 5 for dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance. if you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop or go online at wthitv.com and follow the links. remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest. for crime stoppers and news 10 i am sheriff john plasse. plasse.