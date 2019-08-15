Clear

Crime Stoppers: Nicole Lynn Dunlap

Crime Stoppers: Nicole Lynn Dunlap

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 10:32 PM
Updated: Aug 15, 2019 10:32 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Crime Stoppers: Nicole Lynn Dunlap

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

doing 'okay'. police are searching for a woman wanted on drug charges.. vigo county sheriff john plasse shares who they are looking for in tonight's crime stoppers report. this week crime stoppers report comes from the files of the vigo county sheriff's office. detectives are needing your help locating this individual. please take a look at this image. nicole lynn dunlap is a white female, approximately 5 feet 9 inches, 162 pounds, green eyes, brown hair. her last known address is 513 south 17th st in terre haute. dunlap is wanted out of superior court division 5 for dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance. if you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop or go online at wthitv.com and follow the links. remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest. for crime stoppers and news 10 i am sheriff john plasse. plasse.
Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Showers possible Friday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

TJ Collett

Image

Rose-Hulman

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Vigo County CASA hosts celebration

Image

Marshall first responders take part in sports injury training

Image

Crime Stoppers: Nicole Lynn Dunlap

Image

Police identify the man involved in deadly I-70 crash

Image

Sullivan EDIT tax

Image

South Vermillion football

Image

Barr Reeve

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States