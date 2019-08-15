Speech to Text for Police identify the man involved in deadly I-70 crash

402,000 dollars in funding. police have released new details tonight on a deadly crash on interstate 70 in clay county.. police say "daryl duhrkoff" of michigan died in that crash. they say... it was a medical incident and not the crash that killed him. authorities say duhrkoff was driving on i-70.. when his passenger.. was unable to get his attention. she told police he was not acting normal..and had a blank stare. that's when they say the car drifted off the road and hit the wood line. first responders and passerbys attempted to revive duhrkoff. those attempts were unsuccesful. the passenger was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. an autopsy should happen