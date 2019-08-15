Clear

Sullivan EDIT tax

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 10:29 PM
Updated: Aug 15, 2019 10:29 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Sullivan EDIT tax

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the decision the decision is final. the sullivan county county council voted within the last hour to increase one of its taxes... good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10.. it's a 1 point 7 percent increase to the economic development income tax. but not all are in favor of this increase... news 10's richard solomon was at the hearing . in tonights top story.. he shares why there's been conflict. it was a 4-3 final vote that the edit tax will be raised to 1.7% most people agreed that the tax should be raised the majority arent liking how much it's raised going into tonight's hearing....the edit tax was at .6%. now it'll jump nearly 1.1% officials agree it is a tough choice to raise a tax but they believe in the end this will be a positive for sullivan county here's how that money will be broken up 43% will go towns the towns the other 57% goes to counties. for the county.... the money is going towards a new jail many say the county needs a jail i spoke with people who were for and against this decision 21.22.29...21.22.42 "we've got many problems that we need to take care of. the prisons the roads the bridges. this is a tax that will help everyone in sullivan county and it's a long overdue tax." /// 21.27:23..21.27.44 " i just don't think that i could not as an ellected official for this county i could feel comfortable raising this tax from .6% to 1.7% that's a huige huge increase that the vast majority of this county cannot afford." afford." cannot this county cannot afford." council afford." council members told me this people members told council afford." cannot this county majority of the vast majority of this county cannot afford." council members told me this people will have to start paying this tax in october. reporting live in sullivan. im news 10s richard
