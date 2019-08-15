Speech to Text for South Vermillion football

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this lady vikings have had in volleyball in amazing....in their programs 45 history, their programs amazing....in their programs 45 history, they've never had a losing season..... "huge blessing to wear that name on our chest. awesome to be able to play for barr-reeve." i can tell you now 2019 will be barr-reeve's 46th consecutive winning campaign....they return almost their entire team that won the 1a state title last year and you don't have to worry about this group being complacent. they're chasing history, barr-reeve has never won back to back volleybal state titles! "being there last year was a dream come true. to be able to name ourselves two-time state champs. that'd be amazing." >