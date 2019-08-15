Speech to Text for Sullivan FFA earns top honors

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

farmers farmers provide essential services to people across the country and right here in the wabash valley. one local group is being recognized for its hard work. news 10 spoke with the future farmers of america in sullivan. the chapter received the big 10 award. that means its one of the top 10 chapters in indiana. the group also received the models of excellence award. in october, the group will be honored as a three star organization. "it puts us in the top 5 percent of the nation which is something that our chapter has never had. it just shows that we've had a lot of growth and we've had a lot of students who are doing a lot of good things for our community." one of the projects students worked so hard on is the general daniel sullivan nature trail. it's named after revolutionary war hero daniel sullivan. sullivan county is the only