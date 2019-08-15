Speech to Text for The Palestine Rodeo

ribs on the river continues through saturday. the rodeo is coming to town... we're about the town of palestine. it's the 66th annual pioneer city rodeo. it takes place friday saturday and sunday, labor day weekend. that's august 30th, 31st and september 1st. people who come out can expect all sorts of fun. there will be clowns, food... and of course rodeos. you can buy tickets by going to the pioneer city rodeo website. we'll have that link on our website..