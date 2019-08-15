Speech to Text for Ribs on the River

price tag of around one million dollars. today was a beautiful day weather wise. and it was the perfect time to head outside for a little fun. that's exactly what people in terre haute did today. many went to fairbanks park for ribs on the river. it's a festival that features vendors from around the country. in addition to the good food...there was also a beer garden on site and live music. people say the food, and the sauce, were real treats. "i just chose one and got a bottle of it. it's good. the ribs are good." "it's a great show. the people here are really nice and of course we all serve good barbecue so this is the place to be this weekend." ribs on the this weekend."