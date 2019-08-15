Clear

Work continues on $1 million Northview turf project

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 6:28 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

resources. work is back on track for a northview high school project. earlier this year...school leaders began the process of replacing turf for the football field. leaders say weather delayed their plans for a while. that's because of issues with the drainage system. as a result...they were still working on the project at the start of the school year. some sporting events will have to be moved to other areas. but leaders say they are excited to have the entire project moving forward again. "this is one of the first turf fields in the wabash valley that's going in. two of the closest schools in this area are cascade and edgewood at this time so its definitely one of the closest ones in the wabash valley area." officials hope to have officials officials hope to have the project finished by the end of august. that'll be just in time for northview's first home football game. the entire project came with a
