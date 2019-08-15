Clear

Terre Haute Humane Society set to hold annual Clear the Shelter event

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 6:23 PM
Updated: Aug 15, 2019 6:23 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

problem will be taken care of. the terre haute humane society needs your help. the shelter is at max capacity. the shelter is participating in the annual "clear the shelter" event. it's this saturday from "12" to "4" at the shelter. if you have been looking to adopt a cat, the shelter is releasing cats on saturday. the cats have been in quarantine for nearly a month. the shelter says they are healthy and ready to find a new home. cats and dogs will be available at a reduced rate. you can find more information about this saturday's event on our website w-t-h-i
