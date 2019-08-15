Speech to Text for Nearly $2 million in grant money to help three Wabash Valley communities

"17" -rural communities across the hoosier state.. receive more than "10"-million-dollars "in feder grant funding" "to improve infrastructure", "public facilities", and "economic development". "3"-were chosen from right here in the wabash valley. //// "in clay county".. nearly "500"-thousand-dollars will be used "to build a brand new fire station" for the center point and community volunteer fire company. the "52"-hundred square foot facility.. will have "4"-bays and room for training and equipment. //// "the town of montezuma" in parke county.. is awarded "700"-grand "to make improvements to its wastewater system". that inclues: "remote monitoring equipment" that will improve the collection process. //// and "also in parke county".. receiving "700"-thousand-dollars.. "rockville" will use its grant money "to improve its drinking water system". "the project" will protect residents "from sanitary sewer overflows and back-ups". it will also "prevent sinkholes" and "road failures" due to