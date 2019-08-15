Clear

Nearly $2 million in grant money to help three Wabash Valley communities

Nearly $2 million in grant money to help three Wabash Valley communities

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 5:20 PM
Updated: Aug 15, 2019 5:20 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Nearly $2 million in grant money to help three Wabash Valley communities

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"17" -rural communities across the hoosier state.. receive more than "10"-million-dollars "in feder grant funding" "to improve infrastructure", "public facilities", and "economic development". "3"-were chosen from right here in the wabash valley. //// "in clay county".. nearly "500"-thousand-dollars will be used "to build a brand new fire station" for the center point and community volunteer fire company. the "52"-hundred square foot facility.. will have "4"-bays and room for training and equipment. //// "the town of montezuma" in parke county.. is awarded "700"-grand "to make improvements to its wastewater system". that inclues: "remote monitoring equipment" that will improve the collection process. //// and "also in parke county".. receiving "700"-thousand-dollars.. "rockville" will use its grant money "to improve its drinking water system". "the project" will protect residents "from sanitary sewer overflows and back-ups". it will also "prevent sinkholes" and "road failures" due to
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Nice end to the work week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Nearly $2 million in grant money to help three Wabash Valley communities

Image

Newton hopes to address water issues

Image

Vincennes gas station owner says car repair expenses will be taken care of after water reported in g

Image

The fight continues: Local, state, and federal leaders address widespread drug issues

Image

Police believe driver died before I-70 crash in Clay County

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

After School Program/Basketball Terre Haute Boys & Girls Club

Image

Woman sentenced for stealing thousands from Vigo County auto shop

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States