Speech to Text for Vincennes gas station owner says car repair expenses will be taken care of after water reported in g

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

still cloudy. low: 70 "a vincennes convenience store".. puts "the brakes on it gas pumps".. after a number of vehicle issues are reported. "yesterday".. "the marathon quik stop gas station" at the corner of "6th" and "vigo streets" shut down "all gas pumps" after receiving complaints from drivers. "those drivers say".. their automotive issues stem "from water in the gas supply" at that gas station. "the tanks" were to be inspected and cleaned "today" "the store's owner says".. "all automotive bills related to this issue" will be taken care of. anyone with questions can call "the store direct" at 812-886-51-71. meanwhile.. "the convenience