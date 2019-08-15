Clear

The fight continues: Local, state, and federal leaders address widespread drug issues

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 5:15 PM
Updated: Aug 15, 2019 5:15 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

diverted.. while crews cleaned-up that crash scene. "indiana" has seen.. about a "12"-percent "decrease".. " accidental drug overdose deaths" in the past year. "the national drug-czar" gave that statistic "today". but "he says".. there's still work to do. /////// "if people want to talk about this as a war, it's not one we will ever be able to declare victory." //////// in this "health alert".. news 10's "richard solomon".. explains.. how "local", "state", and "feder leaders" are addressing wide-spread drug issues. /////// u-s drug zar "jim carroll" wants to learn what can be done to help hoosiers in the drug crisis fight. he and congressman larry boo-sean.. both from indiana.. held a community discussion today. they met with officers.. doctors.. court represenatives.. and educators. these folks talked about the need for resources. this includes trained addiction and drug specialists. boo-sean said the pay for these areas doesn't off-set the cost of education. grants could help this issue. they also talked about a need to increase diversion courts. this allows people with drug offenses to seek treatment over jail. carroll says he learned something from his visit that he hopes can inspire other communities. ////// ////// " the warmth people have for their neighbors and even for strangers in the state, that they want to help them. i think that's one of the things i need to take on my next trip to other small rural communities. is for them to step up and partner with each other and work together to help save lives." //////// boo-sean mentioned there's some "federal" talk of giving "narcan" with...medicines that are known to be addictive. narcan "can" reverse overdoses. he says this could help if a child or someone else accidently takes a prescribed opioid-drug. back to you. //////
