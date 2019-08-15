Speech to Text for Police believe driver died before I-70 crash in Clay County

"a medical condition is to blame".. for a deadly crash on interstate-"70" this afternoon. it happened around 1:30 in the east-bound lanes near the "18"-mile marker. that's between "terre haute" and "brazil". "indiana state police".. tell us.. "the driver" suffered some sort of "medical emergency" and "died". "the vehicle" then veered-off of the interstate, down an embankment, and into a tree row. "traffic" was being