Thursday Afternoon Weather

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 12:26 PM
Updated: Aug 15, 2019 12:28 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

this afternoon, expect lots of sunshine, but also expect temperatures to be cooler than average. day time highs today top out at 81. tonight still cool and calm, under a partly cloudy sky. overnight lows drop to 62. then tomorrow, another good day temperature wise. below average at 83, but isolated showers start to make their
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Nice end to the work week.
