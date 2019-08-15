Speech to Text for Thursday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this afternoon, expect lots of sunshine, but also expect temperatures to be cooler than average. day time highs today top out at 81. tonight still cool and calm, under a partly cloudy sky. overnight lows drop to 62. then tomorrow, another good day temperature wise. below average at 83, this afternoon, expect lots of sunshine, but also expect temperatures to be cooler than average. day time highs today top out at 81. tonight still cool and calm, under a partly cloudy sky. overnight lows drop to 62. then tomorrow, this afternoon, expect lots of sunshine, but also expect temperatures to be cooler than average. day time highs today top out at 81. tonight still cool and calm, under a partly cloudy sky. overnight lows drop to 62. then tomorrow, another good day temperature wise. below average at 83, but isolated showers start to make their this afternoon, expect lots of sunshine, but also expect temperatures to be cooler than average. day time highs today top out at 81. tonight still cool and calm, under a partly cloudy sky. overnight lows drop to 62. then tomorrow, another good day temperature wise. below average at 83, but isolated showers start