After School Program/Basketball Terre Haute Boys & Girls Club

Begins August 20th Monday - Friday 3pm-7pm

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 12:23 PM
Updated: Aug 15, 2019 12:29 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

jon swaner talks with morgan blacketer, program coordinator for terre haute boys and girls club. this program is for all members ages 5-18. the membership cost is $30 per year. after school hours are monday - friday from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm during the school year. members receive a healthy snack, a hot meal, homework help and participate in structured activities. sign up for basketball starting august 20th. cost is $45 the terre haute boys and girls club is located at 924 north 13th street. (812) 232-2046 thbgc.org
