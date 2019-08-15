Woman sentenced for stealing thousands from Vigo County auto shop

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a traffic alert for some illinois drivers. the illinois department of transportation says u.s. 50 between business u.s. 50 and illinois 1 will close tonight. that will begin at 6 pm. workers will be making emergency pavement repairs. the work should be finished by 9 pm. until that time officials you to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

///

new this morning - a gunman surrendered late last night, but not before shooting and injuring six philadelphia police officers yesterday afternoon. it happened in a narcotics operation in a house. a swat team safely evacuated two police officers and three others from the home. the injured officers were eventually released from local hospitals. the gunman surrendered nearly eight hours after the standoff began.

////

clinton mackey has committed suicide while serving prison time. that's according to the indiana department of corrections. he's accused of the 1998 murder of erika case. authorities say mackey confessed to stabbing erika case more than 30 times on september 6th 1998. she was found at a rural west terre haute home where she was house-sitting. in january 2014 mackey turned himself in to authorities in iowa.

///

funeral services will be held today for a man who dedicated years of service to the honey creek fire department. current members say robert "bob" hayes hayes was an original member of the department when it formed in the 1970s he held several positions. his most recent was active reserve. visitation will be at debaun funeral home's springhill chapel today from 11 to 1 in terre haute. a funeral will follow. in lieu of flowers, the family is asking that people donate to clothe a child or maryland community church in terre haute.

///

news 10 continues working to learn more about how a man got stuck in a grain bin. it happened around 1:30 central time yesterday in hutsonville, illinois. these photos were sent to us by a news 10 viewer. this is at 101 west walnut in hutsonville. crews worked more than an hour to rescue that man. he was then taken by helicopter to regional hospital in terre haute.

///

school bus stop arm cameras are paying off already this school year for the the north knox school corporation. in fact in three days officials say there were a total of six violations. all 19 north knox busses are equipped with cameras. If you violate the stop arm law you can expect a $135.00 ticket in the mail.

////

the driver sober or get pulled over campaign continues through labor day. in vigo county extra patrols will be in effect. in knox county indiana state police will be doing sobriety checkpoints. authorities ask for you to call indiana state police or 9-1-1 if you notice someone who could be impaired.

///

today kicks off the start to ribs on the river. it's a three day rib festival filled with live music and other vendors. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning from fairbanks park. she has more on the event and what it's about. this event is fairly new, and so far they've seen a positive reaction from the community. it also gives people the opportunity to spend time outdoors surrounded by great food. here's what you can look forward to. there will be three different rib competitors ranging from all over. from fort wayne to ohio they'll be no shortage of flavors. the ribfest goes on from the 15th, 16th and 17th. the admission cost is $3.00. the parks department tries to make enough money to break even, but whatever extra money is made goes to the parks department to support events like this. eddie bird, parks and rec superintendent, says this is a chance to enjoy our beautiful parks and great food. So come on out and join in on all the fun! for more information on the event visit our website. that's at wthitv.com. reporting live at fairbanks park, jk,news 10.

///

today expect some fog to start the day, but then times of sun and clouds. temperatures will be comfortable, staying well below average at 81. then tonight, we'll be partly cloudy, but cool and calm with an overnight low at 62. tomorrow times of sun, but also scattered isolated showers and storms. day time highs below average at 83