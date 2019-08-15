Speech to Text for Thursday: Sun & clouds, cooler. High: 81
Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.
Thursday: Sun & clouds, cooler. High: 81
Thursday Night: Some clouds, still cool. Low: 62
Friday: Times of sun, clouds, and showers. High: 83
Detailed Forecast:
Today will be absolutely beautiful. Some patchy fog through the early morning, but then sunshine in full force. Day time highs today well below average at 81. Then tonight, partly cloudy, cool & calm with a low of 62. Tomorrow times of sunshine, but also isolated showers and storms start to roll through. Day time highs tomorrow climb to 83.