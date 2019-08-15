Clear

Thursday: Sun & clouds, cooler. High: 81

Today will be absolutely beautiful. Some patchy fog through the early morning, but then sunshine in full force.

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 8:16 AM
Updated: Aug 15, 2019 8:17 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Thursday Night: Some clouds, still cool. Low: 62

Friday: Times of sun, clouds, and showers. High: 83

Detailed Forecast:

Today will be absolutely beautiful. Some patchy fog through the early morning, but then sunshine in full force. Day time highs today well below average at 81. Then tonight, partly cloudy, cool & calm with a low of 62. Tomorrow times of sunshine, but also isolated showers and storms start to roll through. Day time highs tomorrow climb to 83.

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
Nice end to the work week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

