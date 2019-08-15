Clear

Ribs on the River: Family fun and it'll stick to your ribs!

It's that time of year again to indulge in delicious ribs. Ribs on the River kicks off Thursday afternoon. The three-day festival hosts nightly music, beer gardens and an assortment of food vendors.

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 8:12 AM
Updated: Aug 15, 2019 8:12 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Ribs on the River: Family fun and it'll stick to your ribs!

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

fund. it's that time of year again...to induldge in delicious ribs. "ribs on the river" kicks off later today. the three day rib festival hosts nightly music... beer gardens.. and of course food vendors. that's where we find news 10's jordan kudisch. she joins us live from fairbanks park with more on what you can expect today. in no time this area will be packed full with people taking part in all the fun. it's an annual event that showcases the beautful parks of vigo county.. while eating some delicious food. here's what you need to know about the event. there will be three different kinds of rib competitors.. ranging from all over. there will be no shortage of flavors..that's for sure! it goes on through saturday. today it kicks off at 3 pm and goes until 11 pm. tomorrow and saturday...11 am to 11 pm. bands like "hot rod lincoln"..and "big fun band." and many more will be there. the admission is 3-dollars. crews were setting up just yesterday for the fun. last year goers...rhona eyler and her husband don eyler...plan on attending this year.. they say it's a chance to spend time outdoors with delicious food. "it gives people kind of a chance to get out of their element and be people and enjoy things that makes us the community the way we are. // i'm glad that we have park facilities that can host this kind of stuff and we get a lot of people out here to enjoy the stuff." our very own fork in the road will be judging some of these ribs. for more information on the event.. visit our website at w-t-h-i-t-v dot com. reporting live at fairbanks park, jk, news 10.
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
Nice end to the work week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Woman sentenced for stealing thousands from Vigo County auto shop

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Thursday: Sun & clouds, cooler. High: 81

Image

Ribs on the River: Family fun and it'll stick to your ribs!

Image

Plasma donation center opens in Terre Haute

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

A long-time member of the Honey Creek Fire Department has passed away

Image

Terre Haute business holds active shooter training

Image

U.S. 41 named deadliest highway in the Hoosier state

Image

Kaleb Hannahs

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States