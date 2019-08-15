Speech to Text for Ribs on the River: Family fun and it'll stick to your ribs!

fund. it's that time of year again...to induldge in delicious ribs. "ribs on the river" kicks off later today. the three day rib festival hosts nightly music... beer gardens.. and of course food vendors. that's where we find news 10's jordan kudisch. she joins us live from fairbanks park with more on what you can expect today. in no time this area will be packed full with people taking part in all the fun. it's an annual event that showcases the beautful parks of vigo county.. while eating some delicious food. here's what you need to know about the event. there will be three different kinds of rib competitors.. ranging from all over. there will be no shortage of flavors..that's for sure! it goes on through saturday. today it kicks off at 3 pm and goes until 11 pm. tomorrow and saturday...11 am to 11 pm. bands like "hot rod lincoln"..and "big fun band." and many more will be there. the admission is 3-dollars. crews were setting up just yesterday for the fun. last year goers...rhona eyler and her husband don eyler...plan on attending this year.. they say it's a chance to spend time outdoors with delicious food. "it gives people kind of a chance to get out of their element and be people and enjoy things that makes us the community the way we are. // i'm glad that we have park facilities that can host this kind of stuff and we get a lot of people out here to enjoy the stuff." our very own fork in the road will be judging some of these ribs. for more information on the event.. visit our website at w-t-h-i-t-v dot com. reporting live at fairbanks park, jk, news 10.