Plasma donation center opens in Terre Haute

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 10:28 PM
Updated: Aug 14, 2019 10:28 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

55. time before age 55. 10 thousand units of plasma are necessary every day in the u.s. that's according to the american red cross. that's why c-s-l plasma moved into downtown terre haute. plasma is a portion of blood that helps the body fight diseases... clot blood.. and other critical functions. one terre haute woman has been donating plasma for thirty years. she believes everyone should donate. "i like that my plasma is going to make the life saving medicines that it does.// so if i can do it, they can do it." plasma donors can receive a financial compensation between "25" to "45" dollars. you can find the hours of the new center
