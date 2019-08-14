Speech to Text for A long-time member of the Honey Creek Fire Department has passed away

a man who a man who dedicated years of service to a local fire department has died. robert "bob" hayes recently passed away. he was a long time member of the honey creek fire department. in fact, current members say hayes was an original member of the department when it formed in the 1970s he held several positions. his most recent was "active reserve". friends say he was a pioneer of the . 19:38:10,19 "bob was one of the founding fathers. he helped build this fire house that we're in today." visitation will be at debaun funeral home's springhill chapel tomorrow from 11 to 1 in terre haute. a funeral will follow. in lieu of flowers, the family is asking that people donate to "clothe a child" or maryland