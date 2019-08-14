Speech to Text for Terre Haute business holds active shooter training

a local business wants to prepare you if you're ever in an active shooter situation. top guns in terre haute is holding active shooter training classes. owners gave a demonstrative presentation on how to fight back.. and protect yourself. they also used firecrackers... and the gun range to give the class an idea what it would sound like in that situation. those who attended say they hope they never have to use their training. "with everything going on with the shootings around, it could be anybody.it could be your neighbor. it could be someone down the road or someone you went to school or work with. you never know who its going to be. but this will help prepare you to hopefully spot that maybe even difuse the situation or get out alive." these classes are free. another class will happen on august