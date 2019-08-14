Speech to Text for U.S. 41 named deadliest highway in the Hoosier state

it has the title of indiana's deadliest highway... and it stretches right through the wabash valley. "it just seems like there's not much concern for safety.. or proper driving." good evening to you.. and thank for joining us. "driving data company" geotab took data over a 10 year span from the national highway traffic safety administration. now this study did not include interstates so... i-70 was not factored in. but... u-s 41 was. between 2008 and 20-17.. there were 106 crashes on that highway. that's why the company's calling it the deadliest. news 10's jada huddlestun is live in downtown terre haute near the intersection of us 41 and wabash streets. she spoke with indiana state police about that report. in tonight's top story... she joins us live with ways you can stay safe on the roads. i'm live here on u-s 41 in terre haute. on this highway that runs throughout the state.. there are an average of 10 deadly car crashes each year. i spoke with a local driver today who shares his concerns with driving on this highway. josh hubble has driven on u.s. 41 for several years. hearing this roadway has a lot of accidents doesn't come as a shock. "it doesn't surprise me because of the high speed traffic. people driving too fast. construction. of course people texting, phones things like that." indiana state police say because the highway runs north to south throughout the whole state.. there's a lot of factors that can play into the dangers of this road. "people tend to speed more on the u.s. route 41 because it's kind of more rural in a little bit of rural areas. however, when you've got traffic coming from both the east and the west on both sides of you sometimes they don't pick up on that and therefore we have accidents." that why it's so important to follow the speed limit and watch out for other drivers. "what they need to do is make sure they're paying attention and as they go in from one location into a larger city area.. number one they need to make sure they're paying attention to the stop lights. they need to pay attention to the speed limit signs because the speed limits get reduced in that area due to there's a larger volume of traffic." hubble says he hopes this serves as a reminder to drivers to slow down and be more aware on us 41 and all other roadways. "be more cautious. put your phone down, and you know just try to look out for others not just trying to get to where you're trying to get to and your destination only. other people have to share the road as well." indiana state police want to remind drivers to always be aware of your surroundings and other drivers on the roadways. reporting live in terre haute. jada huddlestun. news 10. more