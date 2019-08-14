Speech to Text for Kaleb Hannahs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back... it didn't take long for danny etling to find a new home in the nfl.... according to mulitple reports, the atlanta falcons have claimed the former terre haute south quarterback off waivers... the patriots released etling tuesday, after he spent all last year with new england on their practice squad.... the falcons loss backup qb kurt ben-kert earlier in training camp....its believed etling will get a chance at qb again....the patriots had been experimenting with the terre haute native at wide receiver during this years training camp... etling will be trying to earn the number three qb spot behind matt ryan and matt schaub.... indiana state football today started their third and final week of fall camp.... the team practiced this morning at memorial stadium.. the sycamores are getting to the point where they're starting to get a little tired and sore... this is where sloppiness can set in....often times with miscues comes penalties....head coach curt mallory prides himself on the sycamores being a discipline team... coach has been really on his guys to stay sharp! iu football kickoffs their season in 17 days at lucas oil stadium with an in-state