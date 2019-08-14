Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
ISU Football
Sycamores trying to finish camp strong
Posted: Aug 14, 2019 8:38 PM
Updated: Aug 14, 2019 8:38 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Terre Haute
Clear
77°
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
More Weather
Robinson
Clear
68°
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
78°
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
More Weather
Rockville
Clear
77°
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
More Weather
Casey
Clear
72°
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Brazil
Clear
77°
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
More Weather
Marshall
Clear
74°
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
More Weather
Sunny and cooler.
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Man serving time for 1998 murder dies in prison
Police identify victim of fatal Knox County motorcycle crash
UPDATE: Missing Greene County man located
Indiana boy with gun said he ‘might have to shoot’ people
"It's heartbreaking to see grass up to my knees," Issues continue at the Bethesda Cemetery even after new leadership in place
Gunman wounds at least 6 Philadelphia police; 2 more trapped
Chicago woman lied about her identity to get into a Parke County prison, investigators say
Volunteer firefighter sentenced to six-years for responding to a call drunk, killing another firefighter
A gay penguin couple adopted an egg in a Berlin zoo
Man accused of force-feeding meth to his cat
Latest Video
Kaleb Hannahs
ISU Football
Danny Etling
Set-up underway for Ribs on the River at Fairbanks Park
Local library comes together gathers oral history from town's residents
United Way hosts Learning Session and Idea Share
Wednesday Early Forecast
Tip a Cop raises thousands for Special Olympics
Section of U.S. 50 in Lawrenceville set to close for emergency repairs
Work continues for new hangers at Terre Haute's airport
In Case You Missed It
Crews on scene of large warehouse fire
Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings
Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend
Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center
Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week
Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down
Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore
Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen
Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'
Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States