Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Danny Etling

Former THS joining Falcons

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 8:37 PM
Updated: Aug 14, 2019 8:37 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Sunny and cooler.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kaleb Hannahs

Image

ISU Football

Image

Danny Etling

Image

Set-up underway for Ribs on the River at Fairbanks Park

Image

Local library comes together gathers oral history from town's residents

Image

United Way hosts Learning Session and Idea Share

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Tip a Cop raises thousands for Special Olympics

Image

Section of U.S. 50 in Lawrenceville set to close for emergency repairs

Image

Work continues for new hangers at Terre Haute's airport

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States