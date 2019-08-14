Speech to Text for Local library comes together gathers oral history from town's residents

around the wabash valley. one local library took a step into the past. community members in marshall, illinois came together to create a historical archive. that archive is composed of oral histories from more than 200 marshall natives. the subjects cover a variety of topics. they include everything from day to day life to world war two. library leaders say they appreciate the work. they say its one of the few things the library truly needed. "as americans and really worldwide we're used to getting on the internet and we're used to searching by key terms so this will give access to people." students students from marshall public high school and friends of the marshall public library helped to collect these interviews...as well as many others. the illinois state library helped to