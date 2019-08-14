Clear

United Way hosts Learning Session and Idea Share

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 6:16 PM
Updated: Aug 14, 2019 6:16 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

new maintenance workers. the united way of the wabash valley is working to help people who are working hard... but still struggling to make ends meet. that's why the group is asking for your opinions. the organization held an idea share and learning session today. members hope to use these ideas to build their impact councils. they are also looking for volunteers to fill roles on the council. together...organizers hope they can better serve communities. "we bring experts, passionate people to the table from city government, from the county, from civic organizations to church groups to social service groups all together to brainstorm the right ways to invest in solutions is receiving a lot of positive feedback." united way is hosting these meetings
Local library comes together gathers oral history from town's residents

United Way hosts Learning Session and Idea Share

Wednesday Early Forecast

Tip a Cop raises thousands for Special Olympics

Section of U.S. 50 in Lawrenceville set to close for emergency repairs

Work continues for new hangers at Terre Haute's airport

Linton Spanish Class for elementary students

Help available for some impacted by last year's flooding

Extra patrols in place for Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign

