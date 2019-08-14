Speech to Text for Linton Spanish Class for elementary students

"family dinner conversation".. may sound a little bit different for parents "of linton-stockton elementary school students". that's because kindergarten through 5h grade students are now learning spanish. "news 10" attended class with the students today. "spanish" is considered "a special class" similar to art and gym. "students" attend "spanish class" once a week for "40"-minutes. right now.. "students" are working on the basics. "the school" hopes "that beginning spanish education early".. will help students become fluent by graduation. "principal kent brewer says".. this is "1"-step towar preparing students "for the future". ////// /////// "last year we started with kindergarten and first-graders. we just introduced spanish to them. as we know, the earlier you introduce spanish or different languages to kids the better they pick it up. so, our goal is for them to be fluent by the time they graduate high school." /////// "the school corporation" hopes to eventually make "spanish" available "corporation-wide".