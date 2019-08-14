Speech to Text for Help available for some impacted by last year's flooding

help is on the way for hoosiers "impacted by last year's flooding". "today".. "the u-s small business administration announced".. "that economic injury disaster loans" are now available. that's due "to flooding" and "flash-flooding" that began on september 1st, 20-18. here in the wabash valley.. loans are available "to small businesses" and "non-profit organizations" "in knox", "sullivan", "vermillion", and "vigo counties".