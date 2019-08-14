Speech to Text for Extra patrols in place for Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

drive sober.. or, get pulled over. "starting now".. "indiana law enforcement agencies".. including those right here in the wabash valley.. are joining thousands "nationwide" in the annual campaign. "the focus".. is a zero-tolerance crack-down on impaired drivers. "statistics show".. "1"-person is killed every "48"-minutes "by a drunk driver". and the average cost of an o-v-w-i.. is around "10"-thousand-dollars. that includes: "attorney fees", "fines", "court costs" and "more". ////// ///// "i think it's one thing we do here in vigo county really well, we work together in agencies in law enforcement, and we're gonna be out here looking for impaired driving and hopefully saving someone from getting injured because of someone's poor decision." ///// "extra patrols" will run through "the labor day