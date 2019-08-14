Speech to Text for School bus stop arm violations

the u-s. back to you. ////// keeping kids safe at the bus stop.. has become "a main priority" for many schools in the wabash valley. that's after "3"-hoosier children were killed at their bus stop "last year". news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. explains.. how "1"-local school district.. is beginning to see results. ////// "at the end of last school year bus drivers here at north knox were seeing a spike in stop arm violations. now just a few days into the new school year efforts to cut down on those violations are already seeing big results." six violations in three days. north knox school officals came into the new school year with a plan to fight stop arm violations. the first was to change the way students on the county's highways were picked up and dropped off. however.. before the school year the effort ended up becoming state law. second on the list was installing stop arm cameras on all of the "19"-north knox buses. according to the knox county sheriff's office.. the six offenders will soon be getting a ticket in the mail. that ticket will come with a one hundred and thirty five dollar price tag for running a buses' stop arm. "it sure helps a lot. we don't have to have a guy following the buses anymore. these cameras do the job for us. and when the word gets out i'm sure this will slow it down." "school officals walked me through their new camera system here at north knox. at the top of the hour i'll show you what they're doing to help keep your kids safe. in knox county gary brian news 10." //////