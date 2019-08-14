Clear

Sheriff Plasse discusses Red Flag Laws

Sheriff Plasse discusses Red Flag Laws

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 5:13 PM
Updated: Aug 14, 2019 5:13 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Sheriff Plasse discusses Red Flag Laws

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

himself in to authorities "in iowa". amidst the recent shootings "in el paso, texas" and "dayto ohio".. "the red flag law" has been a hot topic of conversation in the united states. "indiana" is one of "18"-states to have the law "i place". news 10's "dominic miranda" spoke with local law enforcement today. he joins us now.. to explain more about this law "in the state of indiana". ////// susie.. whats known as the red flag law in most states goes by a different name in indiana. here.. it's called the "jake laird law" after the police officer who lost his life in 2004. a mentally ill gunman shot and killed laird. the next year.. the law was unanimously passed by the indiana general assembly. the law allows law enforcement to temporarily seize guns from people who are seen as a danger to themselves or to others. it also includes due process for gun owners. this allows them to get their weapons back through the court system once they are deemed stable. law enforcement does not need a warrant or a judges signature to enforce the law. vigo county sheriff "john plasse" says first.. there must be probable cause. his office carefully reviews cases with judges and the prosecutor's office. this is to reinforce that this law is necessary to be used in a particular situation. he says.. there's a fine line between preventative action. . and respecting people's rights. ////// ////// "we support second ammendment rights of people. . . you know their right their constitutional right to own weapons. but if they are acting in a way that they are a danger to themselves or others. . . as law enforcement we have to take action on that." ////// plasse said in his "7"- plasse said ////// that." ////// plasse said in his "7"-months at the sheriff's office.. he's only enforced the law one time coming up at 6.. you'll hear why the prosecutor's office is advocating this law for the safey of people all over
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 87°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 87°
Casey
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 87°
Marshall
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 87°
Sunny and cooler.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Set-up underway for Ribs on the River at Fairbanks Park

Image

Local library comes together gathers oral history from town's residents

Image

United Way hosts Learning Session and Idea Share

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Tip a Cop raises thousands for Special Olympics

Image

Section of U.S. 50 in Lawrenceville set to close for emergency repairs

Image

Work continues for new hangers at Terre Haute's airport

Image

Linton Spanish Class for elementary students

Image

Help available for some impacted by last year's flooding

Image

Extra patrols in place for Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States