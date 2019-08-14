Speech to Text for Man serving time for 1998 murder dies in prison

6-o'clock"! "a man".. serving prison time "for the 19-98 murder of erika case" "in west terre haute" has died. "the indiana department of corrections".. confirms.. that "offender clinton mackey" committed suicide on saturday.. while serving his "40"-year-prison sentence. in a plea agreement made in july 20-15.. "mackey" "pleaded guilty" to voluntary manslaughter. "the murder charge" was dismissed. "authorities said".. that "mackey" confessed to stabbing "erika case" more than "30"-times on september 6th 19-98. she was found "at a rural west terre haute home" where she was house-sitting. "the show".. "cold justice" highlighted the case. "in january 20-14".. "mackey" turned