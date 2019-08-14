Clear

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 12:27 PM
Updated: Aug 14, 2019 12:28 PM
you're watching.. "news 10 at midday".. on w-t-h-i! break 1 this afternoon, things will start to heat up thanks to all the sunshine. a sprinkle or two possible this afternoon, but looking to be mostly dry. highs today at 85. tonight cooler and comfortable under a partly cloudy sky. overnight cloudy sky. overnight lows down to 62. tomorrow a much more mild day. sunhsine, but day time highs will only get to 81.
Terre Haute
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 88°
