Speech to Text for Jeep Ride for Suicide Awareness September 7th at Show Me's

alia talks with christina crist, executive director for team of mercy. team of mercy jeep and motorcycle suicide prevention run saturday, september 7, 2019 at 11:00 am - 9:00 pm edt 11:00 am - registration and meet up @ show me's $25/jeep jeep junkies have teamed up with team of mercy for one of their jeep rides for awareness !! please join us on september 7th starting at 11:00 am in show me's and then riding through the day to 4 other places, charlie's, pizza gallery, the bad apple and ending at big willy's for food, 50/50 drawing, raffle items ending the night with floating lanterns in the river to remember those that have made the choice to take their own life. please join us in our efforts to bring the stigma off suicide and mental health. it is okay not to be okay!! 1-855-225-5550 team of mercy's facebook event