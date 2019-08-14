All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a few months ago new board members took over the bethesda cemetery in west terre haute, and it seems matters haven't improved. we've told you before that plots were mistreated, items were stolen, and grass was overgrown. with new board members in place many we're looking for some relief. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning from the cemetery. she has more on what residents are saying about the issues. for many it seemed like a win after new leadership took over. that's because they felt their family plots were being mistreated. Now there's been some change, but much more is needed to make it right. many say the former owner, bill mclain, won’t turn over the books needed to make that change. news 10 did reach out to mclain to give his comment. as of airtime he did not respond to us. without the books being in hand and audited, board members have not been able to fully make the changes needed. grass is being cut, but not nearly to the extent that people want it to be, and previous issues like theft have resurfaced. thelma smith takes pride in the plots as her family members buried here. she says to move forward everyone has to come together to make it happen. this is a developing story. we will continue to bring any updates on what happens next as we learn more. reporting live in west terre haute, jk, news 10.

a judge is ordering vigo county to pay $16,000. that's to the law office of "michael sutherlin." Sutherlin represented jauston huerta. he was an inmate at the jail who said he was hurt. he claimed conditions at the facility led to his injury. the county settled this part of the lawsuit earlier this year.

hong kong's airport is back open. that's after two days of demonstrations grounded hundreds of flights. thousands of protestors swarmed the terminal and clashed with riot police. they're accusing mainland china of taking away their freedoms.

vigo county's computers are up and running once again after a recent malware attack. now a new york firm will help the county hopefully avoid similar problems in the future. the county hired baker, hoestetler and kroll. the company will look at county computers and address future protection plans.

there's an important job opening here in terre haute. the city is in need of school crossing guards. the guards stop traffic while children cross intersections going "to" and "from" school. 3 positions are open throughout the city. they pay "27"-hundred dollars a year. you would only work 2... 30 minute shifts a day. local police say.. it doesn't take much to be a school crossing guard. you just have to care about children... and their safety. we've linked you to information on how to apply at wthi tv dot com.

meanwhile a busy terre haute intersection will soon be a four way stop. this is at 29 ½ street and morris avenue. that's on the north side. commissioners approved the plans after a request from the school corporation. with a new school year underway more kids are in the area.

brazil, indiana needs to replace its aging pool and they want your input moving forward. city leaders are thinking about replacing the 40 year-old pool with a splash pad. the idea would not only save thousands of dollars.. but it allows the splash pad to have a longer operating season. to weigh in contact the mayor's office or the parks department directly.

Today we could see some fog in the early morning, but the sunshine will push that out as the day goes on. Not bad today, with a day time high of 85. Then tonight, partly cloudy and comfortable as overnight lows drop to 62. Tomorrow more sunshine, but temperatures will be very mild and comfortable. Day time highs only at 81. Rain chances move in for the weekend.