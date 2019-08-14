Clear

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 85°

Rain has moved out, and some decent weather is moving in.

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 8:12 AM
Updated: Aug 14, 2019 8:15 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 85°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 85°

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, cool breeze. Low: 62°

Thursday: Plenty of sun, mild. High: 81°

Detailed Forecast:

Rain has moved out, and some decent weather is moving in. Less humid today, and we'll see plenty of sunshine as day time highs hit 85. Tonight calm and comfortable, with lows in the low 60's. Dry again tomorrow, and day time highs will stay well below average at 81. Expect mild temperatures until the weekend.

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Sunny and cooler.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

"It's heartbreaking to see grass up to my knees," Issues continue at the Bethesda Cemetery even afte

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 85°

Image

Law enforcement take part in Tip a Cop for Special Olympics

Image

Vigo County leaders talk about the budget

Image

Kylie Hutson

Image

North Vermillion

Image

Terre Haute needs crossing guards

Image

City leaders considering replacing aging Forest Park pool with a splash pad

Image

U.S. Senator makes stop at 181st Intelligence Wing

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States