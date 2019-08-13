Speech to Text for Law enforcement take part in Tip a Cop for Special Olympics

local law local law enforcment and the community have come together once again to help support our friends with special needs... tonight was the annual "tip a cop" event at texas roadhouse in terre haute. local officers served up some good food for some special tips. all the money raised goes to the special olympics.. organizers say it's a rewarding experience. " it's a good cause a very good cause. and law enforcement is always glad to help out with the community. and we've recieved a tremendous amount of support tonight." agencies from across the wabash valley participated tonight including indiana state police.. sullivan county.. clark county..