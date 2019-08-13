Clear

Vigo County leaders talk about the budget

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 10:13 PM
Updated: Aug 13, 2019 10:13 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

good evening and welcome to news 10 on myfox10... vigo county leaders are talking about their budget for the next year.. tonight.. they allotted money for elections... clean-up crews...and potential new projects. news 10's sarah lehman is live outside the vigo county annex for you tonight.. she was at that county council meeting... in tonights top story... she shares how the budget could impact you. patrece... you can see here it was a pretty lengthy agenda for tonights meeting. the vigo county council discussed many aspects of their budget for the year 20-20. i'm just going to highlight some of those for you right now. the council approved for the county clerks office to get a little more than 13 thousand dollars. that would go to help with upcoming elections. they also approved for a little more than 11 thousand dollars to help with community corrections clean up crews. there were two projects from years past with left over money that was asked to be appropriated for different projects. one is for a potential pharmacy and wellness center in west terre haute with the sisters of providence. the other could go to help build a new park area in vigo county. but two things on the agenda stuck out the most. the first was money to help fire departments across the county. they will all get a disbursment to help pay for things they need and runs they make. the seond was one million dollars dedicated to dispatch centers that was going untouched to be moved into the general fund. council president aaron loudermilk says that money can be used now for so much more. "it can be used for employee raises it can be used for needed equipment that we previously didn't have the funding for it can be used for enhancing services to the community that money still has to be requested from a specific department then come back to the council for approval before it can be used so there's a number of items the items it can be used for are endless." over the next month budget committees will talk about other big things that are happening in the county. that includes the purchase of the jail location and security center. the committees have the month of august to meet and discuss those and they will be coming back in front of the full council at their september meeting. reporting live at the vigo county annex i;m sarah lehman news 10 back to you.
