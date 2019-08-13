Speech to Text for Kylie Hutson

former terre haute north and indiana state track and field star kylie hutson has received a big honor... the pole vaulting legend is part of this year missouri valley hall of fame class... the terre haute native is one of the most decorated track and field athletes in mvc history... hutson was a four-time ncaa national pole vault champion and a five-time all-american... hutson holds the pole vault indoor and outdoor